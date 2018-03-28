Chris Pratt Welcomes "Good Lookin' Lady" Cow to His Farm

Chris Pratt has a new lady in his life.

The Jurassic Park star shared on Instagram on Wednesday a picture of the newest addition to his farm on the San Juan Islands, Washington: a longhorn cow. She joins his other animals, which include sheep.

"Love at first sight," he wrote. "This good lookin' lady is from the great state of Texas. She's adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl! #farmlife #texasgirl."

In the months since announcing his divorce from Anna Faris, the actor has shared other photos of the animals on his farm.

And his son, Jack, loves the farm life too!