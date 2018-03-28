These days, Angelina Jolie is focused on family.

Despite a recent report that claimed the A-list actress was romancing a real estate agent, a source tells E! News Jolie is not jumping back into the dating game year and a half after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt.

"She's not dating," our insider says. "She's very focused on her kids and doesn't have a lot going on outside of that. She has had a few business meetings with men, but they were not dates."

Jolie and Pitt's children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, have joined their famous mom at many red carpet events over the past few months. A 2016 temporary agreement granted custody rights to the By the Sea actress and human rights activist, while Brad obtained "therapeutic visitation" rights.