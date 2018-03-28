Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested Hours After Wife's Pregnancy Announcement

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 1:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Edwards

Instagram

Ryan Edwards was arrested in Tennessee on Tuesday, the Hamilton County sheriff's website confirms.

The Teen Mom OG star's arrest occurred less than 24 hours after it was revealed that he and his wife Mackenzie Edwards are expecting his first child together.

"It was related to his charge last year before he went to rehab," a source tells E! News of the arrest. "This is not anything new. It's not a new arrest for heroin. That was his original charge last April."

According to TMZ, Ryan was arrested at his house Tuesday "when cops executed a warrant for violating probation."

Teen Mom's Mackenzie Edwards Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Ryan

Mackenzie Edwards, Ryan Edwards, Son, Bentley, Hudson

Instagram

A spokesperson for Hamilton County Jail tells Radar Online, "He was held on $5,000 bond. He was bonded out at 10:15pm."

On Monday night, MTV viewers were shown a preview for next week's Teen Mom OG episode, in which Mackenzie was seen showing a producer a positive pregnancy test. On Tuesday, the same day as Ryan's arrest, Mackenzie told E! News that her husband, who also shares son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout, is "so excited" about her pregnancy.

Mackenzie also has 4-year-old son, Hudson, with ex Zachary Stephens.

Ryan and Mackenzie secretly tied the knot in May 2017 before he went to rehab. Multiple sources confirmed to E! News in early June that Ryan had been in rehab for two weeks and that he was "doing well." Ryan's rehab stay occurred shortly after substance abuse allegations were made on Teen Mom OG.

The couple exchanged vows in a second ceremony in November.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Teen Mom , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Victoria Beckham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chrissy Teigen Saved From Being Hit By NYC Cyclist

Mike Myers, New York Penthouse

Mike Myers Sells New York Penthouse for $14 Million

Angelina Jolie, Pax, Knox, Shiloh, Zahara

Angelina Jolie Is Not Dating as She Remains ''Very Focused'' on Her Kids

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum Recalls New Zealand Death Hoax and His Mom's Reaction

ESC: Bella Hadid

6 Budget-Friendly Brands That, Yes, Even Jennifer Lopez Wears

Maluma, Natalia Barulich

Maluma and Girlfriend Natalia Barulich Get Matching Bracelets With a Special Meaning

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.