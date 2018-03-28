by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 12:04 PM
If you're still asking many questions after the This Is Us season two finale, you're not alone.
Star Chrissy Metzwas asking those same questions when E! News sat down with her at Barnes and Noble to talk about her new book, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today.
"Kevin's got a new girl, and where are they off to? Randall's speaking to Tess in the future, and he asks when are you gonna come see her. Who is her? It's very exciting," she says, referring to flashfowards in which Kevin was shown on an airplane with Beth's cousin, Zoe, and a much older Randall and Tess were shown stressing out over a mysterious "her."
Many fans were also concerned at the state of Kate and Toby, since we saw Toby curled up in bed with Kate telling him it was time for a change in medication, but it sounds like there are lots of reasons to be hopeful for that couple.
"And then we see Toby and Kate in a bit of a dark space with Toby's depression. But I think it's beautiful that Kate is able to be there for him, as he was for her. So we'll see what that's about, but I know that there are talks about a family and how they're going to go about doing that, so we'll see."
Knowing this show, it's going to be a long while before we see the answers to any of our questions, but it sure is nice to know we're not the only ones asking them!
This Is Us returns to NBC later this year.
