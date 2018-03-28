Mariah Carey picked quite the happy spot to celebrate her special day—Disneyland!

With her 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe in tow, the songstress headed on over to Anaheim to ring in her birthday in Mickey Mouse-approved style. As devoted fans well know, Carey doesn't refer to the milestone as a "birthday," but rather as an "anniversary" and has kept her lips sealed about the actual number.

"Anniversary celebrations at the most festive place on earth!" she wrote on social media along with a snap of herself posing with a handful of Mickey Mouse ear balloons in hand. Later on, she shared a clip of herself blowing out the candles on a princess castle cake while people around her cheered. The icon was joined by her longtime beau Bryan Tanaka as well.