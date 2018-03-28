Olivia Culpo Confirms Breakup With Danny Amendola

It's officially over between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola.

Fans had speculated last week that Miss Universe 2012 and the NFL player had called it quits after more than two years together after noticing that he had unfollowed her on Instagram.

Culpo broke her silence about the issue on Access Hollywood on Wednesday, confirming she and Amendola had split.

"We are broken up and it's just so fresh for me. I don't feel comfortable talking about it," she said.

When asked if she has had any contact with Amendola since the split, she said, "Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it's something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak."

A source told E! News on Monday that things didn't work out between Amendola and Culpo because he "couldn't handle Olivia's demanding lifestyle and wasn't pleased with certain choices she was making," adding, "The constant travel was also causing a rift."

Amendola has not commented about the split.

In January, Culpo cheered him on as he helped his team at the time, the New England Patriots, win the AFC Championship, ensuring their place in Super Bowl 2018.

"BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MVP," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Amendola gushed about Culpo at a press conference. He said she is "a great girl and she's loving," adding, "I'm lucky to have her."

Model Squad premieres later this year, only on E!

