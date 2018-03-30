Shaun Threatens to Back Out of Helping Megan Destroy IHM on The Arrangement: "I Thought You Were On My Side?"

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Alliances are being tested. 

It's getting harder than Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) thought to infiltrate IHM. On this week's episode of The Arrangement, the one person who was on her side may be backing down. 

Shaun (Carra Patterson) has reached the end of her rope and Megan is leaving her no choice. "I could be fired, even disbarred for what I'm doing," Shaun tells her. "Do you not want to help me?" Megan asks her. Shaun was her best link to Terence (Michael Vartan), and without her, the whole plan could go haywire.

"Help you what? What's even the plan here, Megan?" Shaun presses her. "Go to the police? The press? What's your next move?" Megan hadn't really thought it through that far and is feeling a little cornered. 

Watch

Megan Morrison and Terence Anderson's Intense Moment

"Why are you grilling me like this, Shaun? I thought you were on my side?" she tells her. While Shaun will always have her back, this mission may be a little too much for her to handle. 

"I am. I just...I think I need to take a step back," she shares with Megan. "Wow. So you're choosing IHM? Terence?" Megan accuses her.  

"No," Shaun explains. "I'm choosing me." 

See their intense argument in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , The Arrangement , Christine Evangelista , Top Stories
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Grand Duchess, The Royals 404

She's Back! Joan Collins Returns to The Royals With an "Italian Stallion" Lover and...Porn!

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki

Fashion Police

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's $15 Million Manhattan Apartment

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Kyle West, The Arrangement 204

The Arrangement's Kyle West Has Four Words for All the Haters Bashing His New Movie: "Let Them Eat Cake"

Padma Lakshmi, Hollywood Medium 305

Padma Lakshmi's Late Lover Puts His Stamp of Approval on Her Current Relationship on Hollywood Medium

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.