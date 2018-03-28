by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 7:56 AM
Farrah Abraham has dropped her $5 million harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit against the makers of Teen Mom after reaching a settlement.
Last October, the 26-year-old claimed she was cut from the remainder of Teen Mom OG because of her work in adult entertainment. In February, she filed a $5 million lawsuit against MTV's parent company Viacom, the show's production companies and a Teen Mom's executive producer Morgan J. Freeman, claiming she was "sex shamed" for her porn career, and citing harassment, wrongful termination based upon gender discrimination and retaliation based upon gender discrimination.
Abraham filed papers on Tuesday stating that she and the parties had reached a settlement and that she voluntarily dismisses with prejudice all claims she had filed in her lawsuit. The terms of the settlement were not made public. MTV and the other defendants have not commented.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In her lawsuit, Abraham claimed that she the day before she was "fired" from Teen Mom, Freeman and his production crew "harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded, and sex shamed" her for "her recent decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry."
"Also during this confrontation, threats were made against Ms. Abraham by Freeman about ending her career with MTV, sabotaging future deals Ms. Abraham had in place with MTV, and defaming her," the lawsuit stated. "Given Freeman's hostile tone, mannerisms, and body language, Ms. Abraham feared for her life."
She claimed that after the confrontation and "as a direct result of Freeman following through on many of the threats he made," one of the production companies informed her "that her participation for the remainder of the current Teen Mom OG season was no longer needed" and that "they were pulling the plug on a lucrative deal that the two had been in negotiations for months."
A spokesperson for Viacom had said in a statement to E! News at the time, "We respect Farrah's decision to pursue other endeavors, and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit."
"I am here to make a change for the LGBT and female community at large, and I'm proud I stay true to my identity as a business entrepreneur, reality star, and single mother," Abraham had said in a statement at the time. "I am a business women and female Celebrity leader who will not be shamed or discriminated against by Viacom, MTV, my peers as it's illegal for me to do the same to them."
"As my MTV executives, crew, cast have all bought my branded products over the years I know my truth of being Farrah Abraham the loving mother and protector of my family and I fight for what is right and creating a better, safer world," she said. "I encourage all adults to have a healthy sex life to not be sex shamed and feel sexually liberated."
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!