Williams, now a four-time Oscar nominee, looks back at the series fondly. "I loved that we were able to get in there in those formative years for people. That's why people, I think, are so connected to it. When something affects you while you were growing up, it kind of stays in there forever," she says. "When you're so permeable and open and trying to figure out who you are and what's going on, whatever reaches you in those moments really becomes part of you."

Created by Kevin Williamson, Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003. While the cast happily got back together for Entertainment Weekly, don't expect to see them returning to Capeside onscreen. "What would we do?! One of the reasons we did the finale five years in the future was to put a button on it. What would a reunion be? What would that look like? Why would you? I don't see it and I don't feel it. The finale was such a beautiful moment in time and the show was always meant to be a nostalgia piece," Williamson explained to The Hollywood Reporter in January, adding, "Let it stay there and live in its nostalgia and its nostalgic universe."

And, as Jackson reminded Ellen DeGeneres in 2016, "We killed Michelle at the end of the season." Plus, "It's been a really long time. For anyone who was actually a fan of Dawson's to actually see the four of us on camera again might be a little bit shocking and heartbreaking. We are not cute kids anymore. It's been a long time," Jackson said. "I mean, we're holding up OK, but I think if you put the four of us now next to the four of us then, it might be a little shocking."