Serena Williams is a champion, an barrier-breaking icon and now...a mother.

In May, HBO will release Being Serena, a five-part documentary chronicling the tennis legend's pivotal moment in her life when she was pregnant, had a child, got married and came back to tennis. It's an intimate look at the athlete's private life amid great upheaval and tremendous joy.

On Monday, HBO released a 45-second teaser trailer of the doc showing snippets of the superstar's life as a mother to baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and wife to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, whom she married in a star-studded wedding last November.