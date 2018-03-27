Shake It Off Star Caroline Sunshine Joining White House Press Team

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 5:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Caroline Sunshine

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The White House may have lost more than a few good men and women recently, but it's about to get a little bit of sunshine...Caroline Sunshine, that is.

The former Disney darling joining the White House pess team as an assistant, reports CNN.

The 22-year-old is best known for her role starring opposite Zendaya on Shake It Off as European exchange student Tinka Hessenheffer, but this isn't her first role in the White House. While attending Claremont McKenna College, the one-time child star interned at the White House, which has recently had a number of its own shake-it-ups with the exits of Sean Spicer and Hope Hicks.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN in a statement, "Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party."

Donald Trump Jr. Cuddles With Daughter After Vanessa Files for Divorce

Despite being almost inactive on social media, Caroline has over 500,000 Twitter followers and over 235,000 Instagram followers.

The White House, captained by reality star-turned-president Donald Trump, has been all about tapping personalities and famous faces.

CNBC host Larry Kudlow will serve as head of the White House National Economic Council and Fox News analyst John Bolton will be the next national security adviser.

Sunshine was also in the 2010 film Marmaduke, starring Owen Wilson.

The little politco also appeared in the 2017 Lifetime movie, Mommy, I Didn't Do It.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Top Stories , Apple News , Donald Trump
Latest News
Chrissy Metz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Splitting Up Together

Sorry, The Office Fans! Splitting Up Together's Oliver Hudson Is Ready to Become Jenna Fischer's New Jim

Gisele Bundchen and Other Celebs' Favorite Cheat Foods

Roseanne

How Roseanne Undid the Original Series Finale and Brought Dan Conner Back to Life

Who Is the Richest "Real Housewives" Star?

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, 2018 Grammys

E! Investigates: We're Closer Than Ever to Finding Out Who Bit Beyoncé

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi's Hairstylist Reveals 3 Tips for Perfecting Baby Hair

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.