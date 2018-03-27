by Meg Swertlow & Beth Sobol | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 3:59 PM
It's all about the baby, baby!
One day after fans learned that Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards and Ryan Edwards were expecting their first child together, the expectant reality star chatted with E! News about her pregnancy.
Mackenzie, who is due in October, says that the second-time dad (he shares son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout) is "so excited" about the welcome addition to the family.
However it hasn't all been joy and excitement during this happy time. Mackenzie, who also has 4-year-old son Hudson from a previous marriage to Zachary Stephens, says she's been quite sick during her second pregnancy.
MTV
"I've just been so sick with this baby," admitted the MTV star. "I was throwing up all the time up until two weeks ago. Then I was feeling great and now I'm sick again."
"With Hudson I had energy, I was never sick, I never threw up. But now, I get the slightest smell in my nose and I just throw up everywhere."
As for whether or not the pair had been trying for a while, she says about two months and then they gave up—and soon after she got pregnant!
"It was one of those ‘let's try for two months and see what happens.' We tried for two months and nothing happened. And then literally the next month we got pregnant," said Mackenzie.
Mackenzie also said the pair was "definitely ready" to become parents together.
The 21-year-old says that Ryan's son Bentley is "really excited" about the baby.
But as for her son Hudson, she says that he actually said, "I don't care," when she told him the news, but explained he's only 4-years-old so he won't really get what's going on until he "sees a belly."
Teen Mom fans should get excited because Mackenzie said that the "whole thing" will probably be a part of the popular cable show.
"They've filmed all of my doctor's appointments up until now."
She also said that despite being parents to boys, the couple doesn't care what gender the baby is.
"We both just want a healthy baby, whatever we have," said the mom.
Mackenzie also says that Ryan, who went to rehab last year, is "doing good."
"He's in a really good place. He's sober. I'm really proud of him," gushed the reality star, who secretly tied the knot with her husband last May before he sought treatment for his drug addiction.
And while many fans have been sharing in the love of the expanding unit, there's one person who has yet to give their good wishes the growing Edwards family—Maci.
Mackenzie says that Maci has not congratulated the couple. "I don't think she's very happy about it," Mackenzie told E! News. "I feel like anybody that's happy about it would just reach out and say, 'Congrats!' You know, kind of put everything aside and just be like ‘congrats.'"
Either which way, we're giving the happy family a huge congrats!
