Teen Mom fans should get excited because Mackenzie said that the "whole thing" will probably be a part of the popular cable show.

"They've filmed all of my doctor's appointments up until now."

She also said that despite being parents to boys, the couple doesn't care what gender the baby is.

"We both just want a healthy baby, whatever we have," said the mom.

Mackenzie also says that Ryan, who went to rehab last year, is "doing good."

"He's in a really good place. He's sober. I'm really proud of him," gushed the reality star, who secretly tied the knot with her husband last May before he sought treatment for his drug addiction.

And while many fans have been sharing in the love of the expanding unit, there's one person who has yet to give their good wishes the growing Edwards family—Maci.

Mackenzie says that Maci has not congratulated the couple. "I don't think she's very happy about it," Mackenzie told E! News. "I feel like anybody that's happy about it would just reach out and say, 'Congrats!' You know, kind of put everything aside and just be like ‘congrats.'"

Either which way, we're giving the happy family a huge congrats!