E! Investigates: We're Closer Than Ever to Finding Out Who Bit Beyoncé

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018

The mystery continues! 

After Tiffany Haddish shared in an interview with GQ that an unnamed actress actually had the audacity to bite Beyoncé, the internet went wild trying to piece together the clues. Don't worry, because E! is on the case, and we are close to uncovering who bit the queen.

We know for a fact that it wasn't Chrissy Teigen, but Chrissy shared in a hilarious Twitter rant that she knew who the actual culprit was. During an appearance on Today Tuesday morning, she told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that her lips were sealed. "The problem is I love everybody involved, so I'm like 'Zip,'" she shared. So which actresses are still suspects? 

Watch the clip above to see all the details! 

