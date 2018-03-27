The Ultimate Guide to Celebrity Swimsuits, Based on Your Body

Swimsuit shopping is (normally) hard.

Like jeans, the fit is everything. If you're someone that spends ample time carefully critiquing every angle of a swimsuit in the fitting room, don't worry, you're not alone. You want to look good. No one can blame you. If you're going to show it, then you might as well flaunt what you're working with.

It's pretty easy to tell what celebs want to flaunt by their social posts. Whether it's Chrissy Teigen's maternity one-pieces that emphasize baby bump or Emily Ratajkowski's booty-hugging bottoms, there's an art to choosing a look that will take your confidence to the next level, ultimately resulting in a photo that will make your ex cringe.