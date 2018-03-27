The Ultimate Guide to Celebrity Swimsuits, Based on Your Body

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 1:41 PM
Swimsuit shopping is (normally) hard.
Like jeans, the fit is everything. If you're someone that spends ample time carefully critiquing every angle of a swimsuit in the fitting room, don't worry, you're not alone. You want to look good. No one can blame you. If you're going to show it, then you might as well flaunt what you're working with.
It's pretty easy to tell what celebs want to flaunt by their social posts. Whether it's Chrissy Teigen's maternity one-pieces that emphasize baby bump or Emily Ratajkowski's booty-hugging bottoms, there's an art to choosing a look that will take your confidence to the next level, ultimately resulting in a photo that will make your ex cringe.
Knowing this, we put together a swimsuit guide that will transform the headache of shopping into a celebration of the body.
First step: Take a look in the mirror and note all of the things that you LOVE about your body.
Second step: Scroll through fits that will enhance those features.
Third step: Purchase your perfect fit and have some epic fun in the sun!
When it comes to buying swimsuits, Demi Lovato is a role model. In caption on Instagram, the singer says, "So, I'm insecure about my legs in this picture but I'm posting it because I look so happy and this year I've decided I'm letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self-criticism. Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing."
While she admits to being critical of her legs, we couldn't help but notice how her décolletage is shining under the sun with her strapless swimsuit. If your upper body is as radiant this celeb's, you should try shoulder-baring silhouettes.
Black Twiggy Shoulder Top, $65; Black Twiggy Luca Bottom, $65
This photo of Kylie Jenner may cause people to ask "Has she been lifting?" Toned arms are no easy feat, and if you're loving your limbs, sports bra-like tops and high-neck swimsuits will show your arm definition.
Ashley Top, $95; Ashley Bottom, $80
Presley Crop Top Bikini, $120; Skimpy Bottom, $110
Kim Kardashian-West uses body-baring social posts to demonstrate her love for her body. By looking at them, it's pretty easy to see that the star is very confident with her bust. If you are too, these bikinis will give you the shape and support you need.
One Flew Over Tie Front Frill Bikini Set, Now $165
Kendall Jenner's washboard-level abs are nothing to frown at. If you've been consistent with your sit-ups, the beach is a good place to show off your hard work. Try these stomach-baring bikinis!
Crush Swimsuit in Lemon, $86
Tie Side Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $18; Gingham Tie Front Bikini Top, $18
You're having a baby! That's something to celebrate, not hide. This summer, find a bathing suit that takes pride in your bundle of summer joy like Chrissy Teigen!
Ashley Graham, who has her own collection with Swimsuits for All, is the queen of flattering swimsuits and accentuating her waist. If you want to show off your waist, the model has great tips. "Hips back, forward with the chest, now give them a smile," she instructs her mom in this Instagram video.
Pink Velvet Cutout One-Piece, Now $34
Mercedes, $148
The back is perhaps one of the most underrated parts of the body. That is, until you see this photo of Gabrielle Union wearing the Oye Leelo Swimsuit. With a little body shimmer, a swimsuit with epic back details promises an epic vacation photo.
Truth be told, all swimsuits will give a little love to your backside. However, if you love your curves like Emily Ratajkowski, who owns the swimwear company Inamorata, a high-rise bottom or cheeky bikini will reveal its appeal.
Cayman Bottom, $49; Seattle Top, $49
Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit, Now $35
Whether you love the shape or the length of your legs, a high-rise swimsuit like Yara Shahidi's Aerie bikini will bring attention to your limbs.
Zig Zag Bikini Top, $114; Zig Zag High Bikini Bottom, $114
Ela Bikini, $350
Cheers to looking and feeling your best!
