Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back Thong Heels—Thoughts?

BAHE / BACKGRID
Everything comes back in style…whether you like it or not.
The latest of the ‘90s trends? Thong heels, as seen on Kim Kardashian West Tuesday. While visiting hubby Kanye West at his LA studio, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted in her typical off-duty uniform of Yeezy attire—black biker shorts, a gray bra top and a peach jacket—but what really caught our attention was Kim's sandals. The simple strap, rubbery sole and practical height bring to mind the budget-friendly heeled flip-flops of the ‘90s and mid-2000s (the cast of Laguna Beach is missing its platform Rocket Dogs).
Just like crop tops, distressed jeans and other ‘90s trends, this nostalgic look may see modern-day resurgence. As Vogue points out, the casual footwear found popularity about 20 years ago, when a pair by Richard Tyler were called "total exposure sandals" in the pages of the famed fashion mag.
Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images
The trend even made it to the red carpet. You may remember Britney Spears' then-controversial 2000 MTV Video Music Awards performance, in which she ripped off a pin-striped suit to display a glittering flesh-toned bodysuit. You may not remember that the pop star walked the carped in a form-fitting black dress with an asymmetrical hem—which visibly showcased her bedazzled, feathered heeled sandals. They were a fancy version but thong heels, nonetheless.
Fast forward to 2018, when sandals are streamlined and a strap between the toe thumb and the next are generally relegated to gladiator sandals or vacation-bound shoes. When it comes to trendy heeled options, there is rarely flip and flop. Then again, if the trend has Kim Kardashian's approval, we may likely see it everywhere come summer.
History, fashion included, tends to repeat itself, after all.
