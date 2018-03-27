"Do you know those things called Munchkins?'' Gisele Bündchen asked WSJ. Magazine. We certainly do.

The longtime supermodel and her football beau Tom Brady are know to keep super strict diets (white sugar is a big no-no), but it seems the mother of two makes an exception for one of Dunkin' Donuts' longtime signature items.

"Oh, my God," she told WSJ. Magazine. "I cannot have one [munchkin]. I have to have, like, 10. They're so tiny.... It's a guilty pleasure." I guess the only question we have left is—does she like glazed, powdered or jelly?

According to the star, the indulgence all began with the couple's firstborn, Benjamin, 8, whose early weekend hockey practices inspired the treat. In fact, according to the magazine, Brady was the parent to make the decision. Yes, the athlete who doesn't like to wait longer than 20 minutes after his workout to have his usual protein shake in fear that the "body will begin seeking its own protein sources and start tearing down muscle you've just been building up," as he wrote in The TB 12 Method.