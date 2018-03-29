Ben tornato!
Start brushing up on your Italian because Below Deck Mediterranean is heading to scenic Italy for its third season, E! News can exclusively reveal. We're also debuting the first trailer for the new season, as well as revealing the returning crew members and introducing you to the new cast members when the Bravo hit returns on Tuesday, May 15 at 9 p.m. on the 178' "Talisman Maiton," the largest superyacht in Below Deck history.
Back at the helm of the ship is Captain Sandy Yawn, who made her Below Deck debut last season, as well as Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier and Chef Adam Glick, former frenemies turned friends by season two's end. (MIA? Bobby Giancola, who starred in the first two seasons.)
Both Hannah, who is back for her third season, and Adam seem determined to focus more on their careers this charter after their respective love lives (She hooked up with a guest, he was in a love triangle with Malia White and Wes Walton). Let's see how that works out for them as Captain Sandy looks ready to fire at least one of them in the exclusive trailer above.
The rest of the crew will be all Below Deck newbies, with their season taking them from Naples to Capri to Positano. Not a bad gig, right? Too bad they will also have to deal with hurricane winds, hook-ups, lightning storms and, of course, the unusual and intense demands of their high-profile guests.
Here's everything you need to know about the new season three Yachties, courtesy of Bravo:
Bravo
Brooke Laughton, Second Stew
Brooke grew up in Manchester, England, going on lavish vacations and last minute holidays chartering catamarans. During college, she was an aspiring journalist and while on assignment, she learned about working in the yachting industry and the adventures it has to offer. However, because of her upscale upbringing, Brooke had everything to learn about the service industry from how to do laundry to delivering the high level of service she grew up enjoying. Brooke got her first job on a high profile sailing yacht amongst the Hollywood Elite, and has since quickly climbed the ladder. Despite her parents' split a few years ago, Brooke remains a hopeless romantic who loves to love, could a "boatmance" be in store for her?
Bravo
Kasey Cohen, Third Stew
A New York native like her father, Kasey grew up in Oceanside, New York, but also has roots in Colombia with her mother hailing from Bogota, giving her a natural balance and worldly view, one for which she is very grateful. However, Kasey admits that she had an upbringing that was a bit sheltered and privileged which she enjoyed. Always a go-getter, she gained much of her confidence and charisma from doing pageants, but she also mastered her studies early on as a straight-A student in high school and earning a bachelor's degree in psychology. She may not have the most experience on the boat, but she has a real determination to succeed.
Bravo
Conrad Empson, Bosun
This baby-faced Bosun hails from the UK and has been in yachting for almost four years now. Conrad's mother also worked in the yachting industry, so she encouraged him to begin working on boats at an early age. He took his first yachting job when he was 18 and hasn't looked back since. Though his mischievous grin and jovial nature make him easy to forgive, Conrad admittedly tends to speak without thinking - a quality that has gotten him in a bit of trouble in the past but has also proven to be useful in entertaining high-end clientele.
Bravo
João Franco, Lead Deckhand
João grew up in Zimbabwe in the midst of political strife and corruption, where surviving became a daily objective. Highly motivated, João left home at the age of 20 and parlayed a job doing day work at a Captain's house to working on his boat. His independent spirit made him clash with his superiors at first but inspired by the success of the guests who chartered the boats he worked on, he quickly adapted the "work smarter, not harder" mindset to climb the ranks in his yachting career. When it comes to dating, João admits he "wins the hearts of many and disappoints quite a few."
Bravo
Colin Macy-O'Toole, Deckhand
Colin grew up on the south shore of Long Island, New York and has a degree in music. Although music is his passion, boats are his life. He started working as a deckhand at the age of 15 and currently is a Ferry/Port Captain to and from Fire Island. Colin is single and loves to make others laugh with his infectious sense of humor. He is a quintessential momma's boy, who has a very strong connection to his friends and family. This fish out of water may get homesick, but he is excited to learn more about white glove yachting on his new adventure.
Bravo
Jamie Jason, Deckhand
Upon meeting Jamie, it's hard to believe that this dark-haired dynamo identifies herself as a "class clown"… but Jamie is just that. With a wicked sense of humor and sharp tongue, the South African-born beauty keeps everyone laughing - when you're not on her bad side. Always an active soul, Jamie grew up riding horses competitively and has always been on-the-go. She lived in California for two years before deciding to travel to Antibes, where she began her yachting career. On Jamie's last boat, she was the sole stewardess and deckhand on a 24-meter motor yacht.
Below Deck Med returns for its third season on Tuesday, May 15 at p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)