Ben tornato!

Start brushing up on your Italian because Below Deck Mediterranean is heading to scenic Italy for its third season, E! News can exclusively reveal. We're also debuting the first trailer for the new season, as well as revealing the returning crew members and introducing you to the new cast members when the Bravo hit returns on Tuesday, May 15 at 9 p.m. on the 178' "Talisman Maiton," the largest superyacht in Below Deck history.

Back at the helm of the ship is Captain Sandy Yawn, who made her Below Deck debut last season, as well as Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier and Chef Adam Glick, former frenemies turned friends by season two's end. (MIA? Bobby Giancola, who starred in the first two seasons.)

Both Hannah, who is back for her third season, and Adam seem determined to focus more on their careers this charter after their respective love lives (She hooked up with a guest, he was in a love triangle with Malia White and Wes Walton). Let's see how that works out for them as Captain Sandy looks ready to fire at least one of them in the exclusive trailer above.