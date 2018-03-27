Roseanne Barr Kept an Iconic Prop From Roseanne...And Didn't Bring it Back for the Revival

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 10:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Roseanne Barr brought back Roseanne, her iconic TV show, but she didn't bring back everything.

"No, I kept it and I'm not bringing it back. I took the Godzilla," Barr told E! News at the PaleyLive panel for Roseanne in New York City. "And I still got it."

One thing Barr did bring back to Roseanne is just how relatable the Conner family is to American families.

"The really nice thing about the Conner family is I think we deal with real life values and real situations that can happen in your home," Michael Fishman, D.J. Conner on the series, told us.

"They're up against a lot of the same things a lot families are," John Goodman said. " Tough to make a buck…"

Photos

Roseanne Returns: See Photos From the ABC Revival

"We fight all the time," Lecy Goranson, Becky Conner on Roseanne, joked about the Conners. "The sense of humor is really what's important."

Oh, another thing Barr brought back is Goodman and his character Dan Conner who was revealed to be dead in the original series finale in 1997. That will be explained, Barr said fans had been asking her for 20 years about that finale, so expect immediate resolution in the Tuesday, March 27 premiere.

Click play on the video to hear more from the Roseanne cast, including what Barr had to say to fans about undoing the finale.

Roseanne returns Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , Roseanne , Entertainment , Apple News , John Goodman , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"Roseanne" Stars Tell Why Conner Family Is So Relatable

Emma Kenney, Roseanne

Roseanne's Emma Kenney Takes the E!Q Before the Conner Family's Big Return to TV

Ryan Buckley, Married at First Sight

Watch Married at First Sight's Ryan Argue With His Wife While Drunk

"Married at First Sight" Star Ryan Buckley Argues While Drunk

Roseanne

6 Reasons Why the Timing Is Perfect for a Roseanne Revival

Mackenzie Edwards, Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom's Mackenzie Edwards Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Ryan

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.