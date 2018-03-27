EXCLUSIVE!

Shahs of Sunset Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid's Wedding Date Revealed

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen & Beth Sobol | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mercedes &amp;quot;MJ&amp;quot; Javid, Tommy Feight

Instagram

Mercedes "MJ" Javid's wedding date is quickly approaching!

E! News can exclusively confirm that the Shahs of Sunset star is set to tie the knot with fiancé Tommy Feight on Saturday, April 21. MJ and Tommy will have an evening wedding at the Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles.

And fans of the Bravo series will be happy to know that the couple's special day will be filmed for the show!

So what else do we know couple's wedding day? Back in July 2017, Mercedes sat down for an exclusive interview with us and dished about her relationship with Tommy and their upcoming wedding.

Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes MJ Javid Teases Upcoming Wedding and Plans for Her Very Own Baby

"The dress is gonna be Pedram Couture, that's the designer," MJ shared with E! News' Erin Lim. "We got engaged a year in and then we went through a lot of ups and downs with family and just a lot of life curveballs."

"My dad took a turn for his health and honestly, we moved our residence, Tommy and I moved in together," MJ continued. "All of these stressful things just made our bond even tighter and when you have so many important life things happening, you don't pick fights with each other. You just want to stay sane and have as much gratitude and support for one another."

The Bravo star added, "That makes me even more excited to be engaged and planning a wedding."

It was just over two years ago now that E! News confirmed that MJ and Tommy are engaged.

"Yes, it's true. I got engaged a few months ago," MJ shared with E! News in January 2016. "I'm ecstatic. I'm so happy."

Take a look at the video above to see MJ talk about her special day and to find out which Shahs of Sunset co-star will be in the wedding party!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shahs of Sunset , Couples , Weddings , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Gwen Stefani, Spring Break, Spring Break 2018

Gwen Stefani and Her Kids Enjoy Spring Break With Blake Shelton in Oklahoma

Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilksinson

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Turbulent Marriage: A History of Their Highs and Lows

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Takes Off Her Wedding Ring and Breaks Down on Instagram: "I Need to Love Myself Again"

Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee Shares Rare Photo to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Danny Amendola, Olivia Culpo, Patriots

What Really Went Wrong Between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: Are They Moving on From Each Other?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.