Chrissy Teigen holds the answer to the ongoing mystery sweeping Hollywood—who bit Beyoncé?

As is common knowledge at this point, an unnamed actress bit the Grammy winner back in December at a party, as Tiffany Haddish first revealed to GQ. Teigen has since confirmed she knows who the culprit is, but is keeping her lips sealed—as difficult as that may be for this juicy topic.

"This is like the modern day 'Who shot J.R.?'" she quipped to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Today Tuesday, referencing the infamous plotline of Dallas.

While she confirmed there was indeed a bite, the expectant star wasn't naming names. "Listen I think we've all done things under the influence," she said with a laugh. "It's not who I thought, I will say."

If you recall, Teigen did express her surprise Monday on Twitter, telling fans, "My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I'VE SAID TOO MUCH."