You Have to Watch George W. Bush Dance at His Nephew's Wedding

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 7:31 AM

George W. Bush

These wedding dance moves have the presidential seal of approval. 

It's been a minute since former president George W. Bush was the subject of a headline, but thanks to his nephew Pierce Bush's wedding over the weekend, the 43rd president of the United States caught everyone's attention with his jig. 

In a clip from the wedding making the rounds on the Internet, the 71-year-old can be seen getting his groove on with the bride, Sarabeth Bush, to the tune of "You Spin Me Round." As the beautiful bride quite literally spun around, the former commander-in-chief kept to more of a shoulder shake and then looked like he was about to kick off a conga line. 

However, if you know a few things about Bush, you're already aware that he isn't shy about getting into the groove. Back in 2007, he famously danced with members of Kankouran West African Dance Company during a Rose Garden event at the White House to mark Malaria Awareness Day. 

Hey Jenna Bush Hager! It looks like you have a perfect dance partner in your dad. 

Sounds like he may have earned a new title—head of dance!

