Kim Kardashian Blames a Fan for Edited Instagram Picture

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 7:46 AM

Kim Kardashian

What photoshop fail?! 

That was the question on Kim Kardashian's mind Monday when she took to her social media platforms to clear up confusion rooted in a recent photo she shared on Instagram. The picture in question? A snap of a sunglasses-sporting Kim walking in what appears to be a parking lot. 

Since she posted the photo over the weekend, eagle-eyed observers have been quick to point out what they thought was a conspicuous photoshop fail in the background of the shot. If you focus on the car behind her, you'll notice it looks smushed. Many took it to mean that Kardashian had edited the photo and didn't clean up her trail. However, that apparently wasn't the case and Kardashian wanted to clear up the confusion. 

Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

After shutting off comments on the photo, she dedicated a post off her website to the entire issue, explaining that the picture had actually been posted by a fan first. 

"I'm seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail,'" she wrote online. "So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me!"

Well, there you have it. Case closed. 

