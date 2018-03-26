We see you Cardi B!

On Monday evening, the rapper surprised her fans and followers when she made a major announcement on social media.

As it turns out, her debut album is coming out sooner than you may have expected.

"My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS !" she shared on Instagram with the official first look. "My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!"

Yes, ladies and gentlemen. We have 11 days to prepare for the new record, okurrrr?! The timing comes at a pretty great time for Cardi B who is scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live April 7.