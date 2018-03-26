9 Unsolved Beyoncé Mysteries That Keep the Beyhive Buzzing

Beyoncé may just be Queen B of the Hollywood mysteries!

Earlier today, the Internet started buzzing when Tiffany Haddish looked back on a star-studded party hosted by the "Crazy in Love" singer and Jay-Z.

In GQ's April issue, the Girls Trip star revealed surprising new details about the events leading up to her selfie with the Grammy winner.

"There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest," Tiffany shared with the publication. One of the most things she did? "She bit Beyoncé in the face."

As you likely could have guessed, the confession started a major guessing game with fans. It didn't help that Chrissy Teigen confessed that she knows who did it—but won't tell.

It got us thinking of a few other mysteries surrounding Beyoncé that have yet to be completely solved. Who's ready to dive in for some answers?