Daddy Yankee Shares Rare Photo to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

by Diana Marti | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 8:25 PM

Daddy Yankee

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

 Daddy Yankee's long musical career has almost never barely focused on the singer's ever-so private life. 

But that changed when the 41-year-old reggaeton icon, took to Instagram to share a rare photo to celebrate one of his most significant accomplishments. Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with music. 

Yankee shared a post of what appears to be a private jet full of balloons and gorgeous flower arrangements for his wife, Mireddys González

"Because every boss needs a good boss. With God's blessing, anniversary #23," the "Dura" singer writes in Spanish along with the photo.

Fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages to Yankee and his wife for their exceptional marriage. The couple, which tied the knot in 1994, knows how to make it work even in the spotlight. 

The star had just wrapped up a special appearance at Miami's at Ultra Music Festival where he joined Steve Aoki to perform their hit, "Azukita."

TAGS/ Couples , Latin , Top Stories
