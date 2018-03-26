Raymond Hall/GC Images
He's a man about town!
Despite announcing his shocking split from Jennifer Aniston a little over a month ago, Justin Theroux is really "enjoying his new single life," a source tells E! News.
The insider says that the 46-year-old has been keeping himself busy entertaining since he separated from his famous wife of over two years.
"He's been hosting and attending a lot of different friendly gatherings," said the source, adding that the actor "is trying to keep himself around friends a lot more than he used to—he's not at home thinking about his divorce."
Aniston and Theroux released a joint statement on February 15, telling the world it was their "mutual" decision to "lovingly" part ways at the end of last year.
The insider also said that the actor is working hard to "stay busy" and "stay happy."
The consummate New Yorker is also loving being back home, says the source. "Justin loves New York City and has been spending a lot of time at his apartment readjusting to this new phase of his life."
Recently, Justin hosted a small private dinner in NYC for one of his good friends, Carlos Quirarte, owner of Le Turtle, in honor of the restaurateur's new venture, Sub Turtle.
Last Friday, around 20 close friends, including Amy Sedaris, dined at the restaurant.
The source says that, "Justin was in a great mood and was mingling with everyone during the cocktail hour." The insider added that The Leftovers star mostly talked to Sedaris, a longtime friend, throughout dinner, which had Casamigos tequila and Casamigos cocktails for guests.
A rep for the actor declined to comment.
Meanwhile, Aniston has been having some fun too. Just last week, she had a girls' night on the town for pal Molly McNeary's 40th birthday bash.
The also single star was spotted spending time with with Jen Meyer (Tobey Maguire's estranged wife), Amanda Aanka (Jason Bateman's wife) and A-list manager Aleen Keshishian, who reps Aniston.
