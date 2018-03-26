Anna Faris Is Unsure If She'll Remarry After Divorcing Chris Pratt

Anna Faris has her doubts about marriage.

The 41-year-old actress had a candid conversation about her feelings about matrimony during the Mar. 26 episode of Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard.

"I am a romantic. I believe in partnership. I believe in companionship. I just don't know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding necessarily—as I just married my friends," she told host Dax Shepard, referencing the wedding she officiated this past December.

When Shepard asked Faris if she'd ever remarry, the Mom star replied, "I need to figure out what the purpose is."

"Like is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?" she asked. "For me, I'm just not quite sure where it fits, especially when it feels so easy, of course, to get married and then there's the untangling in terms of like the state being involved."