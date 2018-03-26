GAMR / Yellow Mamba / BACKGRID
Here's the modern update to the pretty-in-pastels look.
Light hues are appropriate beyond a baby shower or children's Easter party. But to avoid looking like you're part of the egg hunt, you may want to take a few styling cues from our favorite fashion-forward celebrities. Going on a date night? Jennifer Lopez has you covered in mint green. Going to work? Victoria Beckham never made lilac look so good. Just need an everyday ensemble that reflects your sunny disposition? Emma Roberts has the perfect spring uniform formula.
Just remember: When wearings pastel colors, stick to one hue and either anchor the look in pieces running in similar shades or complement the pastel with saturated basics, like denim and neutrals. Mixing and matching different textures and proportions together will give you that mature, not matronly, look.
To see how the celebs do it, keep scrolling!
Jennifer Lopez
Whether you're on a date or headed to Easter brunch, mint green is a fresh color that will flatter any skin tone. Just make sure to complement the pastel pieces with nude accessories like J.Lo.
Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti
Double Breasted Pea Coat, Was $ 726; Now $188
Gigi Hadid
You don't need to wear red to look red-hot. Take a page out of the model's style book and pair a sheer bustier or bra with conservative pieces, like high-waist pants and a blazer. Even if you aren't wearing baby blue, keep the color the same for a monochrome look.
Passionata by Chantelle
Blossom Underwire Bustier Bra, $58
Victoria Beckham
Lilac has never felt more boss than on VB. The trick to this monochrome look is to play with different shades of pastel purple. Notice how Victoria's bottom layer is a different hue than her jacket. To add more dimension, play with different textures within the look.
Emma Roberts
A perfect pastel ensemble can't get more breezy than with a bright and sunny yellow dress. Unless, you're going for a top and skirt combo, of course. If you're wearing head-to-toe yellow, make sure your shoes are a more saturated hue, like the actress' Nine West sandals.
BCBGeneration
Faedra Heel, $89
Reese Witherspoon
Leave it to Elle Woods to rock a pink coat like nobody's business. Invest in a jacket for next season or pair a pastel pink slip dress with textured sneakers—voila! You got a spring uniform you can wear into summer.
Pinkie Swear
About Last Night, $18
