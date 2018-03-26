Lena Dunham Gets Close With Mystery Man After Jack Antonoff Split

Has Lena Dunham officially moved on from Jack Antonoff?

The Girls alum was spotted getting close with a mystery man in West Hollywood over the weekend. Photos show the 31-year-old Golden Globe winner with her arms wrapped around the man as they walk down the street after having dinner together. The duo was also spotted together in New York City earlier this year.

Dunham has been single since splitting with Bleachers frontman Antonoff three months ago. The duo, who first starting dating in 2012, called it quits in December after five years together.

"It was mutual," a source told us in January. "Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was."