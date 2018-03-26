Heidi Klum Spotted Kissing Tokio Hotel Rocker Tom Kaulitz

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz

NGRE / BACKGRID

Mama's got a new man!

On Sunday, Heidi Klum was spotted smooching 28-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in Los Angeles while filming her hit show America's Got Talent in photos shared by Daily Mail.

The 44-year-old German beauty, who was decked out in a sequined red suit, was reportedly on break when the rocker dropped by to give the mother of four some love.

While Klum was all decked out in her dazzling best, Kaulitz was casual in a green T-shirt and sweatpants. The music man pulled his locks back with a black baseball hat.

Heidi and her younger man were previously spotted leaving West Hollywood hotspot Delilah together on March 14.

Photos

Heidi Klum's Best Looks

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz

Steve Zak Photography/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In February, the 44-year-old supermodel confirmed she's ready to start dating on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I'm very single and very ready to mingle," Klum told Ellen DeGeneres.

Vito Schnabel, Heidi Klum, Oscar Party Pics

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Back in September, the supermodel announced the end of her three-year relationship with art dealer Vito Schnabel, who is 13 years her junior.

Previously, she dated her bodyguard Martin Kristen.

Klum's also been married two times. Klum married Seal in 2005 but announced their separation in 2012. Before tying the knot with the "Kiss From a Rose" singer, she was married to Ric Pipino; however, the two divorced in 2002.

The supermodel is mom to four kids, Helene (Leni), 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, 8.

The three youngest are from her marriage to Seal.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Heidi Klum , Apple News , Top Stories , PDA , Couples
Latest News
Taraji P. Henson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: An Update on Their "Break"

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Do a Target Run

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux Is ''Enjoying His New Single Life'' Post-Jennifer Aniston Split

Sean Penn

Sean Penn on Relationship with Ex Robin Wright: "We Don't Not Get Along"

Lili Reinhardt, Photoshop, Cosmo

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Share Powerful Message About Body Image

Necessary Realness: Celebs Going Casual on the Street

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.