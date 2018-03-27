Jasper Gets Stuck in an Ambulance as Riots Break Out During King Robert's Blackout on The Royals

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 5:00 AM

Jasper (Tom Austen) is finally heading home to the palace! Or so he thought...

The security guard's ambulance escort is interrupted when rioters, who were setting fire to the city during King Robert's (Max Brown) blackout, decide to make his ambulance their next target in this clip from Sunday's new The Royals.

"Hey guys, what's happening?" a strapped down Jasper asks the ambulance drivers.

With fiery cars and angry rioters coming their way, the drivers are caught between protecting the king's guard and protecting themselves.

"Oh they don't pay me enough for this s--t. I'm getting out of here!" one of the drivers yells before they both jump out of the truck. 

Sorry, Jasper! Here's hoping that he makes it out in one piece.

Watch the crazy moment in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

