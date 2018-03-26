Donald Trump Jr. is back in the Big Apple.

After spending more than a week in Palm Beach, Fla. with his little ones for their spring break, the 40-year-old soon-to-be divorcé has resurfaced in New York City. He jetted home to Manhattan late Sunday night, chronicling his flight on social media.

"Bye PB," he wrote over an aerial snapshot on social media. "Back to work."

After his wife of 12 years, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce on March 15. Donald Jr. swapped the cold city for some fun in the sun with all five of their kids. While he was vacationing at his famous father's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, a report from Page Six emerged claiming Donald Jr. cheated on Vanessa with songstress Aubrey O'Day while they filmed The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. Neither Trump nor O'Day have addressed the allegations publicly.