Watch Erika Jayne Spend a Day Working at Vogue

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 11:40 AM
Erika Jayne could one day be Vogue's employee of the month...but probably not this month.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spent her day working for the fashion magazine, where she got a taste of the life of a temp. From the surprisingly difficult task of sharpening Anna Wintour's pencils to neatly plating the editor in Chief's food, Jayne learned the ins and outs of what it takes to be a Vogue employee.
And contrary to what people may think, the team at Vogue does not just sit around all day. The reality star set the record straight saying, "Not true. Two words: Manual labor."
Bravo
The singer proved just how tough the role can be when she assisted the fashion team with pulling together outfits, building clothes racks and delivering garment bags.
Luckily, she got a break from the back-breaking work when her expertise in fashion was needed to help the fashion editors decide who would be featured in that week's Best Dressed. As the RHOBH star pointed out, "Good taste cannot be taught; you either have it or you don't."
In between hustling to help her new co-workers, the star also found time to sample the many pieces of clothing that had once been featured on the runways of Paris.
"There is a lot of things to steal around here," she said.
Check out the video above to see the reality star temp for the magazine!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!