Marvel, 20th Century Fox
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 8:08 AM
Marvel, 20th Century Fox
It's Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans to the rescue!
After Fox News' Shannon Bream called upon the "Twitterverse" to help make a dying boy's wish of meeting an Avengers star come true, Reynolds and Evans used their forces for good and offered to help.
"Need your help Twitterverse—trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want[s] is a greeting from one of the Avengers," she tweeted. "If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!"
"I'm more of a 'Reverse Avenger'," the 41-year-old Deadpool star replied. "But happy to help. DM me."
The Captain America star then added, "Happy to! DM me."
Happy to! DM me— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 26, 2018
However, these weren't the only stars to step in and save the day. Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson on the ABC show Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also reached out and asked for the little boy's name. In addition, Zachary Levi, who played the DC Comics hero Shazam, as well as Marvel's Frandral in several of the Thor films—offered to help, too. Paul Bettany, who played Vision in Captain America: Civil War and in Avengers: Age of Ultron, reached out, as well.
"I'm the purple on," Bettany wrote. "DM Me."
What?s his name?— Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) March 26, 2018
I'm the purple one. DM me.— Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) March 26, 2018
I?m not technically an Avenger, but I?d be happy to record a video for the little man and do my best impressions of @ChrisEvans @prattprattpratt @chrishemsworth or any other Chris if necessary. ? Where can I/we send these messages, and what?s his name?! https://t.co/jBTOepXzOf— Zacovfefe (@ZacharyLevi) March 26, 2018
Even those outside of the Marvel Universe pitched in. The View's Meghan McCain, CNN's Jake Tapper and columnist Adriana Cohen, for instance, all offered to help.
Thank you @MeghanMcCain ! https://t.co/XhrGPfkknY— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018
Thank you! https://t.co/zVdrwcRLlC— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018
After receiving a swarm of replies, Bream thanked the volunteers for their support and tweeted that "major progress" had been made in fulfilling the wish of the child, Emilio.
Thank you, EVERYONE! Major progress has been made because of you. A special assist coming in from @jaketapper ?? I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it. https://t.co/9tdQMdCGDB— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 26, 2018
All of the goodwill touched one follower's heart.
Exaaaaaaactly! https://t.co/2pCzBPF1Wt— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 26, 2018
Talk about real-life superheroes!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!