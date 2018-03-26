Ciara's Daughter Sienna Is All Smiles in Adorable Bath Time Photos

Rub-a-dub-dub. Somebody is having fun in the tub.

Ciara posted pictures of her 11-month-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson enjoying a bath on Sunday—and the little bundle of joy was all smiles.

"Sienna says happy Sunday everybody," the 32-year-old singer wrote. "Smile!"

It looks like Sienna, who is also the daughter of football star Russell Wilson, is growing in her baby teeth. Fans could spot two pearly whites in one of the photos.

This isn't the first time the proud mama has given fans a sneak peek of her life with her kids. In a recent interview with E! News, the artist said raising her daughter is "so fun" and suggested the little one is going to be a "tomboy."

"I think it's inevitable for her to have a little bit of tomboy in her from Future, Russ and me," she said. "She's going to have some of that edge to her."