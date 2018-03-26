Ciara's Daughter Sienna Is All Smiles in Adorable Bath Time Photos

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 6:04 AM
Rub-a-dub-dub. Somebody is having fun in the tub.
Ciara posted pictures of her 11-month-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson enjoying a bath on Sunday—and the little bundle of joy was all smiles.
"Sienna says happy Sunday everybody," the 32-year-old singer wrote. "Smile!"
It looks like Sienna, who is also the daughter of football star Russell Wilson, is growing in her baby teeth. Fans could spot two pearly whites in one of the photos.
This isn't the first time the proud mama has given fans a sneak peek of her life with her kids. In a recent interview with E! News, the artist said raising her daughter is "so fun" and suggested the little one is going to be a "tomboy."
"I think it's inevitable for her to have a little bit of tomboy in her from Future, Russ and me," she said. "She's going to have some of that edge to her."
Sienna is Ciara's second child. The singer also has a 3-year-old son named Future Zahir Wilburn from her previous relationship with rapper Future. In addition, Ciara and Russell recently added a new addition to their family—an adorable gray puppy.
It won't be long now until Sienna celebrates her first birthday. Ciara and Russell welcomed Sienna April 28, 2017.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!