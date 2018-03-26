Beyoncé Is Just Like Us—She Does Her Own Target Runs, Too!

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, 2018 Grammys

It looks like Beyoncé loves a good Target run just like the rest of us!

Imagine you're waiting to check out all of the goodies you picked up when you walked in really just to pick up some new toothpaste and you see none other than the 22-time Grammy winner and her firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter, 6.

Such was the case for one Target customer, who spotted the songstress and her daughter inside a Target in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Accompanied by two security guards, the famous mother and daughter duo collected a cart full of toys and were spotted in the art and school supplies section, according to an eyewitness. 

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

Needless to say, the sighting did not go unnoticed by Target patrons. However, this is certainly not the first time the musical icon has paid a visit to the beloved retailer. Back in 2013, she took some time amid her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour to pay a visit to a Target in her hometown, Houston. At the time, customers saw the star hula-hooping in the middle of the aisle and trying on hats. 

Last December, she was once again seen inside a Target with Blue, mama Tina Knowlesand one of her newborn twins. 

It seems we all can't resist a trip to Target and—in the words of Queen Bey—"I ain't sorry."

