She's gonna be a mommy!

After less than a year of marriage, former star of Bravo's Shahs of Sunset Lilly Ghalichi and husband Dara Mir are expecting their first child.

On Sunday, the couple took to Instagram to announce the baby news.

Lilly wrote, "Baby (and Daddy's lol) first makeup party!! Thrilled to announce my husband and I are expecting our first child. I have shared so many different stages of my life with you all, from starting my first business, to being on a television show, heartbreaks, finding my true love- and now, I get to share the most special chapter of all with you, motherhood."

The makeup guru made sure to give a shout out to her main man, "Thank you to my husband for making me the luckiest girl in the World #GhalichiGlam."

The two had a lavish wedding at Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills in May 2017.