Joanna Krupa Engaged to Douglas Nunes—8 Months After Finalizing Divorce From Romain Zago

Joanna Krupa

David Livingston/Getty Images

Diamonds are a girl's best friend! 

Reality star Joanna Krupa let the world in on some big news—she's engaged to businessman Douglas Nunes

Krupa took to her Instagram on Sunday to post an image of her ring finger, complete with a diamond sparkler, and a trio of dogs. She wrote, "Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household." The blonde also tagged her betrothed in the telling pic.

Despite not stating that the pair were engaged, Krupa made it abundantly clear that the couple had taken the next step in their hush-hush relationship.

A rep for the reality star has also confirmed the engagement news to E! News.

Nunes is the president and partner of property development and entertainment company 451 Media Group. Prior to the post, Krupa has not identified the businessman, nor has she shared any images of him or of the two as a couple.

The engagement news comes just eight months after the star finalized her divorce from Romain Zago.

 

The former Real Housewives of Miami star and the Miami nightclub owner finalized their divorce in a Miami courtroom in August 2017, court records show, a month after they both filed papers to end their four-year marriage. 

Krupa starred on The Real Housewives of Miami between 2012 and 2013. The show also featured Zago and showcased their road to marriage.

He and Krupa had actually separated back in December 2016. But news of their split was made public in May 2017.

"They just grew apart," a source told E! News at the time, adding that the two remain friends.

