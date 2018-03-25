Diamonds are a girl's best friend!

Reality star Joanna Krupa let the world in on some big news—she's engaged to businessman Douglas Nunes!

Krupa took to her Instagram on Sunday to post an image of her ring finger, complete with a diamond sparkler, and a trio of dogs. She wrote, "Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household." The blonde also tagged her betrothed in the telling pic.

Despite not stating that the pair were engaged, Krupa made it abundantly clear that the couple had taken the next step in their hush-hush relationship.

A rep for the reality star has also confirmed the engagement news to E! News.

Nunes is the president and partner of property development and entertainment company 451 Media Group. Prior to the post, Krupa has not identified the businessman, nor has she shared any images of him or of the two as a couple.

The engagement news comes just eight months after the star finalized her divorce from Romain Zago.