Mark Consuelos Admires Bikini-Clad Kelly Ripa—the "Sexy One"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 3:21 PM

Kelly Ripa, Bikini, Mark Consuelos

Instagram/Getty Images

After more than two decades of marriage, Kelly Ripa certainly still lights Mark Consuelos' fire!

The 46-year-old actor posted on his Instagram page a photo of the 47-year-old LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan co-host wearing a skimpy bikini while wading in the ocean during a tropical vacation with friends.

"Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave..." he wrote.

Ripa liked the photo. She posted on her own page a photo of a shirtless Consuelos in the water.

"Comin up for air #nofilter," she wrote.

She and Consuelos have been married for more than 21 years and are among the most popular celebrity couples. They share three children—Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15.

Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

Kelly Ripa, Bikini, Mark Consuelos

Instagram

Ripa and Conseulos also have each other's backs when it comes to being the targets of Internet trolls.

Earlier this month, one commented on a photo she posted of her and her husband, writing, "Too bad he's short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are."

"He's tall where it counts, babe," Ripa replied.

"I love a clapback," Ripa said on The Wendy Williams Show. "I love a troll but I love to troll a troll. Like, if you're gonna troll me, then I'm gonna troll back. And that, we can all agree, that is the way God intended."

