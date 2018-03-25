When in Miami...

The actor and rapper had a fun-filled weekend in the city, during which he Sansa danced with Marc Anthony and also performed one of his biggest hits during a surprise onstage appearance at the 2018 Ultra Music Festival.

Smith posted a video of Anthony teaching him the dance moves on a yacht. They concluded their session with a hug.

"#Bucketlist - Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony... ✔️," Smith wrote. "I just realized this is my 100th Post - Thank You All! Let's Go Get the next [100]."

Smith joined Instagram this past December and has been crushing it ever since with hilarious videos.