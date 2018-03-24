Justin Bieber Is OK After Car Crash in West Hollywood

Justin Bieber was driving his Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV in West Hollywood on Friday night when he was rear-ended by a driver in a Ranger Rover.

No injuries were reported. A police spokesperson said cops were called to the scene of the accident, which took place on Sunset Boulevard, but did not make a report.

A fan of the singer recorded the aftermath of the crash on video and posted it to Twitter, while paparazzi photos were taken as well. Bieber's vehicle, which is worth at least $100,000, suffered what appeared to be damage to its rear spare tire cover, while the Range Rover looked totaled, with its front completely smashed.