Did Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola break up?

That's the question fans have started to ask after spotting some questionable behavior on social media.

It appears Danny unfollowed Olivia on Instagram this week. In fact, the New England Patriots football player has deleted any and all photos of his leading lady on the popular site.

At the same time, Olivia still has photos with Danny including a post from March 10 when the pair enjoyed a tropical vacation together.

"Did you and Danny break up?!?" one fan shared in the comments section. Another follower added, "Don't break up. What the hell."