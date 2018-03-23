How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Keep Their Marriage Stronger Than Ever

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 5:33 PM

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are still going strong! 

The two parents were recently out for a date night in NYC, which turned into a double date with Emily Blunt and hubby John Krasinski. Although the couple is fairly private, they were showing a ton of sweet PDA on the carpet. 

Over the course of their marriage, they have managed to make us laugh and even shed a few happy tears. So what keeps their marriage so strong? It could be how often they troll each other on social media! Plus, it doesn't hurt that they're both easy on the eyes. How did Ryan poke fun at Blake in the trailer for his new movie? 

Blake Lively's Trainer Tells How She Lost 61 Pounds

Watch the clip above for all the details! 

