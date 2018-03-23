With the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards fast approaching, the show's host John Cena is preparing to get slimed.

The 40-year-old actor spoke with E! News exclusively and revealed just how difficult it is to remove the iconic green substance following the show.

"It takes weeks to remove from places in your body that you didn't know you had places," he joked.

"If you are slimed as a guest, it's not too bad. You can hold your breath. Speaking from a host's perspective, they take whatever is left and they just let loose. So at the end, it's like the most impossible ever. It's the host's job to kind of bob and weave throughout the night to not get slimed, and then at the end, it's the big reveal."