Maddie and the rest of the Bumblers may have pulled off an escape in the season one finale of Imposters, but it turns out that they're not impossible to find. Not when there's a dangerous fixer with the last name Cohen on the hunt.

Though Maddie's (Inbar Lavi) intent on reclaiming her life when the Bravo scripted series returns for season two, living life as a blonde Molly Jackson, as this exclusive sneak peek reveals, her new identity and all her skills as a con artist aren't enough to keep her from opening the door of her new apartment to one hell of a surprise. Its name? Shelly Cohen, the mysterious ex-husband of Uma Thurman's equally dangerous Lenny Cohen, played by executive producer Paul Adelstein. This is Adelstein's first appearance on the Bravo scripted series.