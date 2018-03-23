"Models are expected to show up on set, just be pretty, do our job and not say a word," Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio told NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine, PorterEdit. Well, she's defying industry expectations.

Last year, Lui released its Fall 2017 issue featuring the 26-year-old model on its cover. The image was of a topless Sampaio laying on her side, wrapped in a fur-lined jacket with her breast exposed. Inside the magazine, another photo showed the star in a wet white tank top, both nipples visible. According to the model, she did not want to pose with any nudity, so the French magazine allegedly signed an agreement. According to PorterEdit, she claims the magazine told her the image of her in the jacket would only be used from the neck up as they wanted to photograph her wet skin.

"I felt violated," the star told NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit of when the images were made public. "So, what, now every time I'm on a set, do I have to delete the photos to make sure nobody uses them?"