Meghan Markle's Sweater Is a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Style Book

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 12:58 PM

ESC: Meghan Markle

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is taking fashion inspiration from Kate Middleton, and it's so relatable.

In honor of the couple's official visit to Ireland, the Suits actress appeared arm-in-arm with Prince Harry, wearing a very familiar look. She opted for emerald fluted skirt from Greta Constantine, Mackage wrap coat, Victoria Beckham crewneck sweater (available in pink here), velvet Prada pumps and Charlotte Elizabeth bag (available for pre-order now!).

While the stunning skirt and accessories may be new items, she's worn the off-white cashmere sweater before. It's the same top she chose for her engagement photos, which were seen by millions. While many in the spotlight wouldn't dare be caught as a fashion repeat offender, Kate set a precedent for clothing long ago, making it clear that it's OK to wear the same thing twice, especially when you have to fund your own wardrobe. 

ESC: Meghan Markle

Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

Since Meghan cannot receive gifts from designers or publicists (unlike most celebrities and influencers), she has to be smart about building her wardrobe. Investing in high quality basics is therefore a must. Her VB sweater is a great investment.

When it comes to buying sweaters, specifically, there's a list must-haves. It has to be flattering on the body, comfortable, soft and warm. According to the future royal, this sweater checks all of the boxes.

Are you ready to royally invest in your wardrobe? Shop Meghan-inspired sweaters below!

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Victoria Beckham

Wool Sweater, Now $588

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Rag & Bone

Ace Cashmere Cropped Sweater, Now $158

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Banana Republic

Cotton Blend Pointelle Crew, $78

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

CHINTI AND PARKER

Bonjour Bonsoir Intarsia Cashmere Sweater, $370

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

1.State

Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Sweater, Now $47

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Sea Bleu

Cashmere Cold Shoulder Crewneck Sweater, Now $59

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Abercrombie & Fitch

Cable Crewneck Sweater, Now $35

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

Willow & Clay

Charleigh Sweater, $89

ESC: Meghan Markle Sweaters

American Eagle

AE Boucle Balloon Sleeve Sweater, $45

