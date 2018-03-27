Padma Lakshmi Connects With Her Late Lover on Hollywood Medium: ''He Has Such an Awareness of the Love That's There for You''

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They say love is eternal.

And for Top Chef host Padma Lakshmithat sentiment rings true as she connects to her late lover, Teddy, in this clip from Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"He was my lover and his name was Teddy and we were never married nor did we live together, but he was sick for a lot longer than we knew," an emotional Padma tells Tyler Henry.

"I'm sorry. That's hard," Tyler says quietly.

Padma recalls the moment Teddy's health took a turn for the worse.

"I remember the phone call and I remember asking, 'What time did he actually die?' Because the night before, I had like an alarm bell go off in my head and I called over to his house to say, 'I can come over right away.' And I felt like I thought, you know," Padma trails off.

Watch

Megan Fox Receives an Inspiring Message From Tyler Henry

Padma Lakshmi, Hollywood Medium 305

E!

While Tyler acknowledges what a difficult moment that must have been, he assures Padma that her late lover is at peace.

"When he comes through, there's this feeling of freedom from this, not being limited to that physical state anymore and I think that that's really important for you to know. He is OK. He is at peace," Tyler insists. "When he comes through, he has such an awareness of the love that's there for you."

Watch the moving moment in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Padma Lakshmi , Tyler Henry , Top Chef , Death , Injury And Illness , Top Stories
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jasper, The Royals 404

Jasper Gets Stuck in an Ambulance as Riots Break Out During King Robert's Blackout on The Royals

Sofia Vergara

Fashion Police

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: Are They Moving on From Each Other?

Jennifer Lawrence, Bodyguard

Stars' Hot Bodyguards

Rick Fox, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 304

See the Shocking Moment Rick Fox Finds Out Someone Close to Him Might Die on Hollywood Medium

The Royals 403

Did King Robert Just Sabotage London With a Sinister Blackout on The Royals?!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.