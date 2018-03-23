Celebrities in Really Obvious Designer Logos: Into It or Over It?

If people don't know it's designer, did it really happen?

The '90s were a flashy time in fashion: The Louis Vuitton monogram print was a basic essential in Hollywood, while in suburban high-schools across the country, Coach's double Cs gave you just enough cool factor. You got cred if you had a sweatshirt that read Sean John, Fila or Tommy Hilfiger across the chest...and even more points if you paired it with the Adidas stripes.

Needless to say, logomania is back—with luxury designer brands driving home the trend. For the past few years, creative directors, like Alessandro Michele of Gucci, has banked on the idea that designer apparel reflects status, and millennials love to flaunt what they got. Heavily branded garments are just that and more approachable for daily wear than, say, a couture dress right off the runway. Enter: the wave of loud and proud Gucci belts, tees and sweatshirts.