by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 12:05 PM
Will former real-life couple and Alias co-stars Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan ever get back together?
The 49-year-old actor, who currently stars on E!'s The Arrangement, was asked about the issue on E!'s Daily Pop. He and Garner, 45, had dated for about a year until 2004.
"Oh my God," he said.
When asked if he would ever dip back into that ex pool, he said, "I don't think so. If it didn't work once, there's a reason it didn't work."
"I am single," he said. "Single for life, unless she has four legs. That's a whole different story."
Vartan lives with a chocolate Labrador named Millie.
"She's the love of my life," he said. "I adore her."
"Everyone's getting single," Vartan said. "It's crazy. Everyone's realizing that is so much easier to be single. I love relationships. When they work, when they're great, they're great and when they're not, they're not."
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Vartan made his comments almost a year after Garner and husband Ben Affleck filed for divorce after almost 12 years of marriage. The two, who share three children, split in 2015. She and Vartan began dating soon after Garner filed for divorce from her first husband, Felicity co-star Scott Foley, after three years of marriage.
Vartan was married to Lauren Skaar for three years. She filed for divorce in 2014. They have no children together.
Watch a brand new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!