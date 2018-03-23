EXCLUSIVE!

Would Michael Vartan Get Back Together With Ex Jennifer Garner?

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 12:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will former real-life couple and Alias co-stars Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan ever get back together?

The 49-year-old actor, who currently stars on E!'s The Arrangement, was asked about the issue on E!'s Daily Pop. He and Garner, 45, had dated for about a year until 2004.

"Oh my God," he said.

When asked if he would ever dip back into that ex pool, he said, "I don't think so. If it didn't work once, there's a reason it didn't work."

"I am single," he said. "Single for life, unless she has four legs. That's a whole different story."

Vartan lives with a chocolate Labrador named Millie.

"She's the love of my life," he said. "I adore her."

"Everyone's getting single," Vartan said. "It's crazy. Everyone's realizing that is so much easier to be single. I love relationships. When they work, when they're great, they're great and when they're not, they're not."

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Vartan made his comments almost a year after Garner and husband Ben Affleck filed for divorce after almost 12 years of marriage. The two, who share three children, split in 2015. She and Vartan began dating soon after Garner filed for divorce from her first husband, Felicity co-star Scott Foley, after three years of marriage.

Vartan was married to Lauren Skaar for three years. She filed for divorce in 2014. They have no children together.

Watch a brand new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Amber Rose, 21 Savage

Amber Rose Reacts to 21 Savage Split Rumors: "I Can't Say That I'm Single"

Jinger Duggar, Instagram

Jinger Duggar Is 22 Weeks Pregnant: A Look Back at Her Baby Journey

Emily Ratajkowski, Cannes, Selfie

Cannes Film Festival Bans Red-Carpet Selfies (Yes, Really)

Wendy's Logo

Wendy's Drops a Mixtape With McDonald's and Burger King Diss Tracks

American Idol, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest

Watch American Idol's Luke Bryan Crash a Wedding and Dance to His Own Music

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Sweater Is a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Style Book

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.